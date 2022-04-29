James Hahn shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

James Hahn hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 111th at 3 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

At the 475-yard par-4 10th, Hahn got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 11 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Hahn had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to even-par for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 third, Hahn chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Hahn chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Hahn chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hahn to 3 over for the round.