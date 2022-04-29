J.T. Poston finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, J.T. Poston hit 8 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 75th at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 second, Poston's 152 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Poston hit his tee shot 296 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 170-yard par-3 green 13th, Poston suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 15th, Poston chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to even for the round.