Isidro Benitez shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Isidro Benitez hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Benitez finished his day tied for 139th at 12 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a 324 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 10th, Benitez chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Benitez to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Benitez hit an approach shot from 72 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Benitez to even for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Benitez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Benitez to 1 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 15th, Benitez had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Benitez to even-par for the round.

Benitez got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Benitez to 3 over for the round.

On the 498-yard par-4 second, Benitez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Benitez to 4 over for the round.

Benitez got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Benitez to 5 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Benitez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Benitez to 4 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Benitez hit his tee shot 303 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Benitez to 3 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Benitez's tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.