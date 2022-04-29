Hayden Buckley shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Hayden Buckley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 47th at 3 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Buckley had a great 293-yard tee shot to the green. He ended up missing his eagle attempt from 3 feet but carded a birdie. This moved Buckley to even for the round.

At the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Buckley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Buckley to 1 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Buckley's tee shot went 153 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Buckley hit an approach shot from 77 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to even-par for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 226-yard par-3 green 17th, Buckley suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.