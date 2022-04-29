Hank Lebioda shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Hank Lebioda hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

On the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Lebioda had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Lebioda chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 4 under for the round.