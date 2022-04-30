-
Greyson Sigg shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
April 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Greyson Sigg chips in from 49 feet to birdie No. 9 at Mexico Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Greyson Sigg makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.
Greyson Sigg hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 47th at 3 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 1 over for the round.
Sigg got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 2 over for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 third, Sigg chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sigg to 3 over for the round.
On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Sigg had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sigg to 2 over for the round.
On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Sigg reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 over for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Sigg chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sigg to 2 over for the round.
