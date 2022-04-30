Greyson Sigg shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Greyson Sigg hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 47th at 3 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 1 over for the round.

Sigg got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 2 over for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 third, Sigg chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sigg to 3 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Sigg had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sigg to 2 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Sigg reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Sigg chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sigg to 2 over for the round.