Greg Chalmers shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Greg Chalmers hit 9 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Chalmers finished his day tied for 85th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 11th, Chalmers his second shot went 27 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Chalmers got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Chalmers to 2 over for the round.

Chalmers got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 3 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Chalmers chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 2 over for the round.

On the 498-yard par-4 second, Chalmers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 3 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Chalmers had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Chalmers to 4 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Chalmers hit his tee shot 288 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Chalmers to 3 over for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Chalmers hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 2 over for the round.