Grayson Murray shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
April 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Grayson Murray opens with chip-in birdie at Mexico Open
In the second round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Grayson Murray makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Grayson Murray hit 10 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Murray finished his day tied for 58th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Murray chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.
On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Murray hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Murray at even-par for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Murray chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.
On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Murray reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.
On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Murray had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Murray to 3 under for the round.
On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Murray reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 4 under for the round.
