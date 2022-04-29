  • Grayson Murray shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the second round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Grayson Murray makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Grayson Murray opens with chip-in birdie at Mexico Open

