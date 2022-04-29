Grayson Murray shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Grayson Murray hit 10 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Murray finished his day tied for 58th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Murray chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Murray hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Murray at even-par for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Murray chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Murray reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Murray had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Murray to 3 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Murray reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 4 under for the round.