Graeme McDowell comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Graeme McDowell hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. McDowell finished his day tied for 58th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Graeme McDowell reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, McDowell had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McDowell to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, McDowell's 159 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 1 over for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth hole, McDowell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to even for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, McDowell chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.