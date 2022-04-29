-
-
Graeme McDowell comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
-
April 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- April 29, 2022
-
Highlights
Graeme McDowell rolls in a 30-foot birdie putt at Mexico Open
In the second round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Graeme McDowell makes a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-4 4th hole.
Graeme McDowell hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. McDowell finished his day tied for 58th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Graeme McDowell reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, McDowell had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McDowell to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, McDowell's 159 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 1 over for the round.
On the 520-yard par-4 fourth hole, McDowell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to even for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, McDowell chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.
-
-