Gary Woodland shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Gary Woodland hit 8 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 47th at 3 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th, Woodland got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Woodland to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Woodland's 138 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Woodland hit his tee shot 284 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.