Fabián Gómez shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Fabián Gómez hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Gómez finished his day tied for 126th at 5 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Gómez got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 1 over for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Gómez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to even-par for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Gómez hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gómez at 1 over for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Gómez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to even for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Gómez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.

After having to take a second tee shot on the 17th hole, Gómez hit his second tee to right rough, which didn't save him from further trouble as he ended the hole with a quadruple bogey. This moved Gómez to 2 over for the round.

On the 498-yard par-4 second, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 3 over for the round.

Gómez got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gómez to 4 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Gómez chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 3 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 4 over for the round.