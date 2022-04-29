  • Emiliano Grillo shoots 6-under 65 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the second round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Emiliano Grillo makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Emiliano Grillo makes birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open

    In the second round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Emiliano Grillo makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.