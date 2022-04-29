Emiliano Grillo shoots 6-under 65 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Emiliano Grillo hit 10 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

At the 195-yard par-3 11th, Grillo hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Grillo's 143 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 16th, Grillo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 5 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Grillo hit his tee shot 288 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Grillo to 6 under for the round.