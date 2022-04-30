Dylan Wu finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Dylan Wu hit 6 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 85th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Wu chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to even-par for the round.

Wu hit his drive 373 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 637-yard par-5 12th. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.