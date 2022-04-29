Doug Ghim shoots 6-under 65 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Doug Ghim hit 9 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a 316 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Ghim hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Ghim's 145 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 4 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 5 under for the round.

At the 498-yard par-4 second, Ghim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ghim to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Ghim had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 5 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to 6 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Ghim hit his tee shot 286 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Ghim to 7 under for the round.

At the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Ghim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ghim to 6 under for the round.