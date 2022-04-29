10-over 81 by Derek Ernst in second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Derek Ernst hit 6 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 over for the tournament. Ernst finished his day in 142nd at 14 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Ernst got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ernst to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Ernst hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 498-yard par-4 second. This moved Ernst to 2 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 third, Ernst had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ernst to 3 over for the round.

Ernst got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ernst to 4 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Ernst chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ernst to 4 over for the round.

Ernst tee shot went 170 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ernst to 7 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Ernst had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ernst to 9 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Ernst's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 10 over for the round.