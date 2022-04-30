Dawie van der Walt shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Dawie van der Walt hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 126th at 5 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 498-yard par-4 second hole, van der Walt had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

Van der Walt tee shot went 178 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing van der Walt to even for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 10th, van der Walt chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 3 over for the round.

Van der Walt tee shot went 164 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing van der Walt to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, van der Walt's 91 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, van der Walt hit an approach shot from 76 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 3 over for the round.