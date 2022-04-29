Davis Riley shoots 6-under 65 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Davis Riley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a 355 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Riley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Riley hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Riley had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Riley's 131 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 5 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 third, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Riley to 4 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Riley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 35-foot putt for eagle. This put Riley at 5 under for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Riley chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 6 under for the round.