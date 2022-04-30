David Skinns comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

David Skinns hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Skinns finished his day tied for 37th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a 362 yard drive on the 498-yard par-4 second, David Skinns chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved David Skinns to 1 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Skinns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to even for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Skinns chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Skinns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 174-yard par-3 ninth green, Skinns suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Skinns at 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 11th, Skinns hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to even for the round.

After a 356 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Skinns chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Skinns chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 2 under for the round.