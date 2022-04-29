David Lipsky putts well in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, David Lipsky hit 10 of 13 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lipsky finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

David Lipsky got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving David Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Lipsky reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Lipsky's 133 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Lipsky had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Lipsky had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.