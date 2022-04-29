David Lingmerth shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

David Lingmerth hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 105th at 2 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Lingmerth chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Lingmerth chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Lingmerth hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 3 under for the round.

Lingmerth got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Lingmerth's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Lingmerth's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 123 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.