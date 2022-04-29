David Hearn shoots 7-over 78 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

David Hearn hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Hearn finished his day tied for 136th at 11 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 11th, Hearn's tee shot went 145 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Hearn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to even for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 15th, Hearn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 1 over for the round.

After a 239 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 16th, Hearn chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hearn to 2 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Hearn's tee shot went 216 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 36 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 third, Hearn got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hearn to 5 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Hearn chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hearn to 6 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Hearn had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hearn to 7 over for the round.

After a 249 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Hearn chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 6 over for the round.

After a 242 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Hearn chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hearn to 7 over for the round.