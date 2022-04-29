Danny putts well but delivers a 7-over 78 second round in the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Danny Lee hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his day tied for 134th at 9 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Danny Lee had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Danny Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 498-yard par-4 second, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Lee's 143 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Lee's tee shot went 196 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 0 yards to the left rough, his fifth shot went 4 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 1 putted for quadruple bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 over for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Lee chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 over for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Lee's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 6 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Lee's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 129 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.