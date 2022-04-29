-
Danny putts well but delivers a 7-over 78 second round in the Mexico Open at Vidanta
April 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
April 29, 2022
Highlights
Danny Lee walks in lengthy putt to save bogey at Mexico Open
In the second round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Danny Lee makes bogey on the par-3 17th hole.
Danny Lee hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his day tied for 134th at 9 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to the primary rough on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Danny Lee had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Danny Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 498-yard par-4 second, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Lee's 143 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Lee's tee shot went 196 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 0 yards to the left rough, his fifth shot went 4 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 1 putted for quadruple bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 over for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Lee chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 over for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Lee's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 6 over for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Lee's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 129 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.
