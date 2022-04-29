D.J. Trahan shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

D.J. Trahan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Trahan finished his day tied for 75th at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a 301 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Trahan chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Trahan hit his tee shot 298 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Trahan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Trahan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 15th, Trahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to 1 under for the round.