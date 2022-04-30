D.A. Points finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, D.A. Points hit 7 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Points finished his day tied for 58th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 third, Points's 157 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Points to 1 under for the round.

Points got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Points to even-par for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Points had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Points to 1 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Points hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Points to even for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 505-yard par-4 16th hole, Points had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Points to 1 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Points reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Points to even-par for the round.