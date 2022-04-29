Curtis Thompson shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Curtis Thompson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at even for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 85th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Thompson had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Thompson's 134 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Thompson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.