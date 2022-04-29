Chris Kirk shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Chris Kirk hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at even for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 85th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 16th hole, Kirk had a 207 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to even for the round.

On the par-4 second, Kirk's 174 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Kirk chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kirk had a 209 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Kirk hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.