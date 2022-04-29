Chez Reavie finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Chez Reavie hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 37th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

At the 195-yard par-3 11th, Reavie hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

Reavie got a double bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Reavie chipped in his third shot from 17 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reavie to even-par for the round.