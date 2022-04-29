-
Chez Reavie finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
April 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chez Reavie sinks eagle putt from off the green at Mexico Open
In the second round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Chez Reavie makes eagle on the par-5 18th hole.
In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Chez Reavie hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 37th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
At the 195-yard par-3 11th, Reavie hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
Reavie got a double bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 18th, Reavie chipped in his third shot from 17 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reavie to even-par for the round.
