Chase Seiffert shoots 5-over 76 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Chase Seiffert hit 6 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Seiffert finished his day tied for 98th at 1 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th, Seiffert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Seiffert at 1 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 16th, Seiffert chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Seiffert to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Seiffert's 120 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Seiffert had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to even for the round.

Seiffert got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

Seiffert tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Seiffert to 2 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Seiffert got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Seiffert to 3 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Seiffert to 4 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Seiffert's tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.