Charles Howell III comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Charles Howell III hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Howell III finished his day tied for 15th at 7 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

At the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Charles Howell III got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Charles Howell III to even for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Howell III hit his tee shot 316 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Howell III chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Howell III to even-par for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Howell III's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Howell III hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to even for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Howell III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Howell III chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.