Chad Ramey shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Chad Ramey hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 119th at 4 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Ramey had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 16th, Ramey got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Ramey to even for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 17th, Ramey hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 third, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to even-par for the round.

Ramey got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 1 over for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Ramey chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 174-yard par-3 ninth green, Ramey suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ramey at 4 over for the round.