  • Chad Ramey shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the second round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Chad Ramey makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Chad Ramey dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Mexico Open

    In the second round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Chad Ramey makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.