Carlos Ortiz posts bogey-free 2-under 69 l in the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Carlos Ortiz hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ortiz finished his day tied for 47th at 3 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Carlos Ortiz had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.