Camilo Villegas shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Camilo Villegas hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 105th at 2 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 third, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Villegas's tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 10th, Villegas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Villegas to 3 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Villegas's tee shot went 187 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.