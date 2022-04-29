Cameron Tringale shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Cameron Tringale hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 37th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 1 over for the round.

At the 585-yard par-5 14th, Tringale got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Tringale to 1 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Tringale had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Tringale chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.