Cameron Champ putts well in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Cameron Champ hit 8 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Champ finished his day tied for 3rd at 9 under with Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; and Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under.

At the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Cameron Champ hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cameron Champ to 1 under for the round.

After a 344 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Champ chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Champ hit his tee shot 288 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Champ to 3 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Champ to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 170-yard par-3 green 13th, Champ suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Champ's 89 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Champ chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 5 under for the round.