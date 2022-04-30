Callum Tarren shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Callum Tarren hit 10 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 58th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a 277 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 10th, Tarren chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Tarren's 93 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to even-par for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Tarren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Tarren had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Tarren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 3 under for the round.

Tarren hit his tee at the green on the 208-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Tarren to 4 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Tarren hit his tee shot 285 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Tarren to 5 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Tarren's tee shot went 170 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.