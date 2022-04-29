C.T. Pan shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

C.T. Pan hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 18th at 6 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pan to even for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 2 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Pan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Pan hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.