Bryson Nimmer putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 second round in the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Bryson Nimmer hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Nimmer finished his day tied for 37th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a 277 yard drive on the 415-yard par-4 first, Bryson Nimmer chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bryson Nimmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Nimmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nimmer to 2 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Nimmer chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Nimmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Nimmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nimmer to even for the round.

Nimmer got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nimmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Nimmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nimmer to 2 over for the round.