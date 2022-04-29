Brice Garnett shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Brice Garnett hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the 498-yard par-4 second, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Garnett chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Garnett chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 5 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 6 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 16th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to 5 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Garnett's tee shot went 231 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.