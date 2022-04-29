-
-
Brice Garnett shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
-
April 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- April 29, 2022
-
Highlights
Brice Garnett makes short birdie putt at Mexico Open
In the second round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Brice Garnett makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 12th hole.
Brice Garnett hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
On the 498-yard par-4 second, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Garnett chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 sixth, Garnett chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 5 under for the round.
On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 6 under for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 16th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to 5 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Garnett's tee shot went 231 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
-
-