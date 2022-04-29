Brian Stuard putts well in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Brian Stuard hit 10 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stuard finished his day tied for 47th at 3 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Brian Stuard got a bogey on the 498-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brian Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Stuard's 166 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Stuard hit his 86 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stuard to even for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Stuard hit his tee shot 285 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Stuard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Stuard had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Stuard's tee shot went 236 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.