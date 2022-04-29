Brett Drewitt shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Brett Drewitt hit 6 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Drewitt finished his day tied for 37th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 third, Drewitt's 144 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 1 under for the round.

Drewitt got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to even-par for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Drewitt chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 1 under for the round.

After a 216 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 10th, Drewitt chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Drewitt to even for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 11th, Drewitt's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Drewitt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Drewitt to even-par for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Drewitt chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 1 under for the round.