Brendon Todd shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Brendon Todd hit 11 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 37th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Todd got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Todd hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to even for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Todd hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Todd at 1 over for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Todd got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Todd to 2 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Todd's tee shot went 213 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.