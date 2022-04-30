Brandon Wu shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Brandon Wu hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 47th at 3 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to even for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

Wu tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wu to even-par for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Wu chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.