Brandon Hagy posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Brandon Hagy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and finished the round bogey free. Hagy finished his day tied for 3rd at 9 under with Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, and Adam Long; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; and Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under.

On the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Brandon Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brandon Hagy to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 11th, Hagy hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 12th, Hagy hit his 295 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.

At the 585-yard par-5 14th, Hagy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hagy to 3 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Hagy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 4 under for the round.