7-over 78 by Bo Van Pelt in second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Bo Van Pelt hit 8 of 13 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 136th at 11 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Van Pelt got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th, Van Pelt got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Van Pelt to 4 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 5 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 4 over for the round.

Van Pelt got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 5 over for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 6 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Van Pelt to 7 over for the round.