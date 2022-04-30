Bo Hoag shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Bo Hoag hit 9 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hoag finished his day tied for 98th at 1 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Hoag hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Hoag to 1 over for the round.

Hoag got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoag to 2 over for the round.

After a 339 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Hoag chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Hoag hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Hoag went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Hoag chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.