Bill Haas shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Bill Haas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 58th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Haas had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Haas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Haas's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Haas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Haas chipped in his fourth shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Haas to even for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Haas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.