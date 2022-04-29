Ben Willman shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Ben Willman hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Willman finished his day tied for 139th at 12 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 first, Willman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willman to 1 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 498-yard par-4 second, Willman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Willman to 2 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Willman's tee shot went 168 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Willman chipped in his fourth shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Willman to 4 over for the round.