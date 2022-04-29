Ben Martin putts well in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Ben Martin hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Martin finished his day tied for 85th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Ben Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ben Martin to 1 over for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Martin to even for the round.

Martin got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 1 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Martin chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to even-par for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Martin's tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.