Ben Kohles putts well in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Ben Kohles hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kohles finished his day tied for 47th at 3 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Ben Kohles had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ben Kohles to 1 under for the round.

On the 498-yard par-4 second, Kohles had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to even for the round.

At the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Kohles had a 299-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 26-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Kohles to 1 under for the round.

Kohles got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to even-par for the round.

Kohles stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 174-yard par-3 ninth. This moved Kohles to 1 under for the round.

Kohles hit his tee at the green on the 170-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 54-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kohles to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Kohles's 142 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 3 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Kohles had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to 2 under for the round.