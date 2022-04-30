  • Ben Griffin putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 second round in the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Ben Griffin makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Ben Griffin uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Mexico Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Ben Griffin makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.