Ben Griffin putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 second round in the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Ben Griffin hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his day tied for 75th at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 498-yard par-4 second, Ben Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ben Griffin to 1 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Griffin's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 353 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Griffin chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 11th, Griffin hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 16th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Griffin's tee shot went 214 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.